Nicola McLean delivered a low blow to Kim Woodburn during a furious row in Monday’s (23 January) ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

During the week and a half she’s been in the house, Kim has been at the centre of more arguments than we could possibly begin to count, whether she and Spencer Pratt are feuding over a sliding door, or she’s being led out of the house by a security guard after going up against Jamie O’Hara.

However, things took a sudden turn during her most recent slanging match with Nicola, who delivered a line that some viewers have suggested was rather below the belt.