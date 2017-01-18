Fresh from her rant at Nicola McLean in Tuesday’s episode of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, security was forced to intervene after Kim Woodburn became involved in another row. In scenes to air in Wednesday’s (18 January) show, the ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ kicks off with fellow contestant Jamie O’Hara in a big way, and ends up spending the night in a spare room away from the main house to cool down. The row comes about when Jamie jumps to the defence of Nicola McLean, who Kim calls a “horrible girl”.

Channel 5

Jamie asks: “How is she horrible? You’re being overdramatic.” From there, things escalate, as Kim brands the rest of the housemates “two-faced... chicken-livered shits”, getting a strong reaction from the former footballer.

Channel 5

As Kim storms out of the bedroom and into the living room, Jamie follows her, demanding: “Who the fuck are you talking to? You’re a disgrace, you are nasty, you are vile.” At this point, security enters the house to lead Kim up the stairs to a secret room, but not before she seizes the chance to mock Jamie’s personal life, telling him: “You adulterer, that two-timed your wife and she’s got three kids. These people, they put me through hell.”

Channel 5

‘Bit On The Side’ presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has also weighed in on the row, assuring ‘CBB’ fans it was not to be missed:

Tonight's show is literally unbelievable . Literally — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) January 18, 2017

Since entering the house over the weekend, Kim has already had her fair share of arguments, coming to blows with James Jordan as well as her already-infamous row with Nicola McLean, which culminated in her branding her rival a “little bitch”. Viewers have also seen Jamie’s temper flare up during his ‘CBB’ stint, including when he blew up at Jedward, labelling them the “biggest joke act” he’d ever encountered. It seems the former footballer will be taking centre stage in Wednesday’s episode, with the Daily Star also reporting that he and Bianca Gascoigne are caught snogging in the toilet. See how it all plays out in Wednesday’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, at 9pm on Channel 5.