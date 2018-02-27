Strangers across the globe are joining forces to help tick off a dying woman’s bucket list so she can still experience her dreams vicariously. Mum-of-one Kerryann Harper created a bucket list but has sadly become too ill to complete it. “She is currently losing her battle with cancer and time is not something we have anymore,” her husband Gillan Harper, who lives in Aberdeen, wrote on Facebook on 24 February. He decided to post his wife’s list on Facebook, along with a moving message, to encourage others to share their own experience with Kerryann. “If you find yourself swimming with dolphins, tag #ForKerryann in your post and hopefully together with the power and love of strangers and friends / family we can finish this bucket list together,” he wrote. “I would love to show her some videos of people doing things just to see her smile again.”

GoFundMe Kerryann, Gillan and their daughter Emely

So far, people have helped her tick off experiences such as paddle boarding, meeting an A list celebrity (Sam Smith and Elijah Wood) and seeing more of Scotland by sharing photos of themselves doing the same. Here are some of the other brilliant pictures people have shared so far to help Kerryann tick off her bucket list: Skydive in Vegas

See the Northern Lights in Iceland

Visit Disney World Florida

Use a gun at a shooting range

Go to an American basketball game

Fly first class long-haul

Go to Dubai

Spend Thanksgiving or 4th July in the US

Spend my birthday in another country

Get a full body exfoliation and Turkish bath

Swim with dolphins

Go to Wales

Go to Lapland

Go to a masquerade ball

Other experiences yet to be ticked off Kerryann’s bucket list include: :: Drive a fast car

:: Go to a burlesque show/bar

:: Go to a film premiere

:: Be in the Graham Norton audience

:: See the Lion King on stage

:: Spend Christmas/ NYE in a lodge in the mountains

:: Be an extra in a film

:: Drive an old classic soft top car

:: Shark dive in a cage

:: Road trip around America (San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Vegas, Seattle)

:: Road trip around Canada

:: See Pink in concert

:: See Britney in Vegas

:: Go to a country music festival

:: Go to Coachella

:: Go to an Ellen Degeneres show

:: Cycle around central park NYC

:: Go snowboarding

:: Run through a cornfield (from a horror film - but in daylight) Gillan described his wife as “the most beautiful person, inside and out”. “I can promise you, if you ever met Kerryann for more than five minutes you would understand how amazing she is,” he wrote. “She is the strongest person I’ve ever met and I hope our daughter Emely has half the strength - which I assume will make her a superhero. I will of course complete every single thing on her bucket list with our daughter Emely when she is old enough to understand.” To help Kerryann fulfill her bucket list, share a photo of you doing any of the above on Gillan’s Facebook post and use the hashtag #ForKerryann. The family is also raising money on GoFundMe - you can donate to their cause here.