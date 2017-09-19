Fire crews have been dealing with a “major” acid leak at a dock in Hull. A tank containing 580 tonnes of hydrochloric acid began to leak at King George Dock late on Monday night. It is understood that the seal on a standing silo failed, causing the leak.

CONTROL - Crews from across Hull & specialist chemical units are dealing with a major acid leak at a premises on King George Dock.#RedWatch — HumbersideFire (@HumbersideFire) September 18, 2017

Control - Acid leak at King George Dock ongoing. Wind blowing vapour cloud away from houses, advice to close doors/widows as precaution. — HumbersideFire (@HumbersideFire) September 19, 2017

CONTROL - Leak at King George Dock now contained. vapour cloud reducing and incident being scaled down.#RedWatch — HumbersideFire (@HumbersideFire) September 19, 2017

50 firefighters from Humberside and Fire Rescue Service attended, as did specialist chemical units. The leak created a large vapour cloud, with crews warning the public to close their windows and doors as a precautionary measure.

Arterra via Getty Images King George Dock in the Port of Hull (file picture)

It was contained by 4.20am and the cloud began to diminish. No evacuations were ordered, and fire crews have left the site. A spokesman for Humberside Fire told HuffPost UK: “The emergency phase is now over and there is no concern for public safety. We have been tracking acid levels, gas plumes and wind direction and the substance itself has been watered down with blankets of oil.” Members of the Port Authority and the Environment Agency remain at the scene for the cleanup operation.