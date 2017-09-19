All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    19/09/2017 09:43 BST | Updated 19/09/2017 12:39 BST

    King George Dock: Major Hydrochloric Acid Leak Causes Huge Vapour Cloud

    50 crews were at the scene.

    Fire crews have been dealing with a “major” acid leak at a dock in Hull.

    A tank containing 580 tonnes of hydrochloric acid began to leak at King George Dock late on Monday night. It is understood that the seal on a standing silo failed, causing the leak. 

    50 firefighters from Humberside and Fire Rescue Service attended, as did specialist chemical units.

    The leak created a large vapour cloud, with crews warning the public to close their windows and doors as a precautionary measure.

    Arterra via Getty Images
    King George Dock in the Port of Hull (file picture)

    It was contained by 4.20am and the cloud began to diminish.

    No evacuations were ordered, and fire crews have left the site. A spokesman for Humberside Fire told HuffPost UK: “The emergency phase is now over and there is no concern for public safety. We have been tracking acid levels, gas plumes and wind direction and the substance itself has been watered down with blankets of oil.”

    Members of the Port Authority and the Environment Agency remain at the scene for the cleanup operation. 

     

     

    MORE:newsHullacid leak

    Conversations