Fire crews have been dealing with a “major” acid leak at a dock in Hull.
A tank containing 580 tonnes of hydrochloric acid began to leak at King George Dock late on Monday night. It is understood that the seal on a standing silo failed, causing the leak.
50 firefighters from Humberside and Fire Rescue Service attended, as did specialist chemical units.
The leak created a large vapour cloud, with crews warning the public to close their windows and doors as a precautionary measure.
It was contained by 4.20am and the cloud began to diminish.
No evacuations were ordered, and fire crews have left the site. A spokesman for Humberside Fire told HuffPost UK: “The emergency phase is now over and there is no concern for public safety. We have been tracking acid levels, gas plumes and wind direction and the substance itself has been watered down with blankets of oil.”
Members of the Port Authority and the Environment Agency remain at the scene for the cleanup operation.