Kit Harington Claims He 'Blew His Load Early' During Proposal To Rose Leslie (No, Not Like That)

Kit Harington has admitted to “blowing is load early” while proposing to girlfriend Rose Leslie.

But luckily for us (and probably Rosie too), this is not a story about premature ejaculation.

What Kit actually meant was that the the words ‘will you marry me?’ came out of his mouth too early.

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock Kit Harington appeared on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'

Opening up about his engagement during an appearance on Saturday’s (7 October) ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, he reveals: “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression!

“I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

Thank goodness for that.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Kit and Rose announced their engagement last month

Kit and Rose announced news of their engagement with a simple notice in The Times newspaper last month.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement read.

PA Wire/PA Images The announcement appeared in The Times

Kit and Rose began dating back in 2012, while she was still playing Ygritte in ‘Game Of Thrones’, in which he continues to star as Jon Snow.

The pair are the latest in a string of famous pairings to announce they were tying the knot via The Times, which also includes Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, David Mitchell and Victoria Coren and former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner, who announced her engagement to F1 boss Christian Horner in 2014.

‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ airs on Saturday at 9.45pm on ITV.

