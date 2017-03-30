Krispy Kreme Is 'Changing Its Name Because People Keep Mispronouncing It'

Krispy Kreme has announced it will be adopting a new name in the UK after people kept incorrectly pronouncing it Krispy Crème (as in ‘krem’). The doughnut brand has changed its name, as of 30 March, to Krispy Cream. Just in time for April Fools’ Day, then huh? It said that since 2015 there have been over 30,000 independent tagged posts on social media spelling Krispy Kreme incorrectly. Awkward.

Despite the name change in the UK, the brand will still remain as Krispy Kreme in the US - as they seem to have a better handle on how to pronounce it. Charlotte Roberts, head of marketing for the company, said: “The company re-brand is a strategic decision made in acknowledgement that our UK customers have struggled with the pronunciation of ‘Kreme’ (said ‘cream’) since our launch into the UK in 2003. “We hope that the re-brand will settle any confusion as to both the pronunciation and spelling of the name for our customers.”

