Fresh from their success at the TV BAFTAs, the Kurupt FM crew has revealed plans for even bigger things, explaining that a ‘People Just Do Nothing’ film could be in the works.
The mockumentary series has come a long way since being launched on YouTube, and last year’s third series was so popular that it aired on BBC Two after being released online via BBC Three.
The cast also writes the series, and Steve Stamp - who appears as the lovable yet troubled Steves - has opened up about what’s next.
He told the Sun: “We used to say three series was our end point but we realised we were getting into the swing of it, learning and developing.
“So we have extended our cut-off point, we’re taking the opportunities and seeing what comes along.
“We had a plan that once it had run its course we would stop and we already have an idea of what the end point will be and we are working towards that.
“And now there is talk of a film. It would be an amazing experience to make a film. I feel these characters are so fun and you could do so much with a different format.”
Allan Mustafa, aka MC Grindah, added: “A film would be a nice send-off. It would be interesting for us as creators to do something different to the series and end it on that.”
The cast got a shock at the 2017 TV BAFTAs, when ‘People Just Do Nothing’ was crowned Best Scripted Comedy, beating ‘Fleabag’ to the prize.
“I thought I’d still be signing on, so big up to everyone that helps us out,” Huge Chegwin (DJ Beats) told the audience as they accepted their prize. “Big up the Job Centre for giving us the inspiration.”