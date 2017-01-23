Kylie Minogue might be one of the most recognisable names on the planet, but that’s all set to change it seems.
The Aussie singer has confirmed that she’ll be taking the surname of her fiancé Joshua Sasse when the couple eventually tie the knot.
The 48-year-old singer, who has been with the British actor, 29, for the last 18 months, made the revelation in an interview with You magazine, but insisted that ‘Minogue’ will still feature.
“Sasse is a great name,” she tells the mag. “Kylie Sasse is a great name. It’s a great stage name. Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue.
“I’ll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere. Taking a different name makes a statement.”
Kylie Sasse-Minogue anyone? Hmmmm.
The ‘Wow’ singer, who got engaged to Joshua in February last year, also revealed that her husband-to-be bought her the “perfect” engagement ring..
“For me, it’s perfect,” she says. “I’m not the sort of girl who would wear a solitaire. He got exactly the right ring for me. I love it. I love wearing it and what it represents.”
The loved-up star added that in Joshua she has found someone who can handle the fact that she’s famous.
“Nobody wants to be Mr Minogue,” she explains. “It takes a very strong man to put themselves in that position and I fully appreciate that.
“The world around you sees it differently and a lot of guys can’t deal with that. When I look into Josh’s eyes, he is all I see and that makes me very happy.
“There’s a line in the movie Notting Hill that I always think of, when Julia Roberts is talking to Hugh Grant, and she says, ‘I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.’ For me, it’s that simple.”
But the couple won’t be walking down the aisle just yet, stating that they won’t tie the knot until same-sex couples in her native Australia are given the same right to marry as they have in Britain.
Last year, Joshua told Australia’s Sunrise show that they are prepared to wait until the law changes.
He said: “There are chances of a Melbourne wedding but me and Kylie have talked about it and we are not comfortable getting married until this law has passed.”
“That is something that we’ve talked about and decided on. Why should we? Why is it fair? Why are we more important than anyone else? It’s not right and something’s got to be done about it.”
“I simply can’t fathom on any level, whether it’s moral, religious or anything, that I have the right to get married and to marry the person I love and that somebody else doesn’t just because of their sexual orientation.”