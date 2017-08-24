If you eat cheese like it’s going out of fashion, listen up.
London is set to become home to yet another fromage-filled establishment in the form of Bloomsbury’s La Fromagerie.
The cheese shop and cafe, opening on 27 September, will be home to a signature ‘Cheese Room’ that’s full to bursting with a selection of cheese from around the world, as well as a shop on the ground floor selling seasonal fruit and veg, bread, cakes and own-label products.
For those who like a tipple with their cheese (because who doesn’t?), there’ll also be a bar and café with al fresco pavement dining.
La Fromagerie already has shops and cafes in Marylebone and Highbury, and supplies cheese to some of the best chefs and restaurants in and around London.
The new venue at Lambs Conduit Street, Bloomsbury, will be open every day, offering a selection of tasty treats from its signature breakfast menu (expect avo on toast and fancy bacon butties).
There’ll also be a menu showcasing the produce sold in the shop with cheese and wine pairings alongside charcuterie, a smoked salmon and oyster bar, freshly prepared salads, seasonal dishes and Fondue Savoyarde.
At the weekends, there’ll be brunch until 3pm.
For those who love nothing more than to Instagram their whereabouts, the new restaurant seems set to deliver aesthetically too.
The cafe will open in a renovated Georgian building and will feature a long marble top bar with brass accents, wooden panelling, deep dark green velvet banquettes and antique light fittings.
It also has a cute backstory. Patricia Michelson began the venture after purchasing a wheel of Beaufort Chalet d’Alpage cheese in a farmers’ market in Meribel while on a skiing trip in 1991.
After selling the cheese from her garden shed back in London, she graduated to a stall in Camden Market, before opening her first site in Highbury in 1992.
She said of the new launch: “We’ve been looking for a long time for a place that felt right for us. In Lambs Conduit Street, we have found a warm sense of community with a wonderful mix of shops and restaurants, alongside local businesses and residential.
“We’ve been made to feel so welcome already by the locals, we can’t wait to open.”
See you there.