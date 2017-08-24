If you eat cheese like it’s going out of fashion, listen up.

London is set to become home to yet another fromage-filled establishment in the form of Bloomsbury’s La Fromagerie.

The cheese shop and cafe, opening on 27 September, will be home to a signature ‘Cheese Room’ that’s full to bursting with a selection of cheese from around the world, as well as a shop on the ground floor selling seasonal fruit and veg, bread, cakes and own-label products.

For those who like a tipple with their cheese (because who doesn’t?), there’ll also be a bar and café with al fresco pavement dining.