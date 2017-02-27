’La La Land’ may not have won the Oscar for Best Picture, but film is to receive a similarly exciting accolade by being turned into stage show.
Theatre bosses are planning on turning the hit movie into a West End production, following its huge success at the box office.
Stage producer Sonia Friedman has revealed work is already underway on the show, and she knows who is producing it.
Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I would love to produce it, but I know who’s going to produce it and it won’t be me.
“Of course it will happen. It’s made for the stage and it will happen. But I’m sure the rights have already gone somewhere else.”
The news will be music to fans’ ears, as one of the film’s leads, Ryan Gosling, previously expressed interest in reprising his role as Sebastian if it were to be adapted for the stage.
‘La La Land’ producer Jordan Horowitz has also spoken about what a theatrical version would look and sound like, telling the Evening Standard last month: “I don’t necessarily know what the stage musical looks like.
“I think we’ll write more songs and there will be work to do.
“We will have to figure out what about the story we want to keep.”
‘La La Land’ went home with six gongs at Sunday (26 February) night’s Oscars, but were forced to give back the award for Best Picture in a monumental cock-up for the Academy.
In a moment that has already gone down in Oscars history, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced ‘La La Land’ as the winner, only for it to be revealed half way through their acceptance speech that ‘Moonlight’ had actually won.
The awards they did take home included one for Damien Chazelle, who became the youngest ever recipient of Best Director gong, as well as Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Musical Score, Best Song, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.