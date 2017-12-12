Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has been accused of overseeing a “great train robbery” amid claims that taxpayers will be left with a £2bn bill from a botched rail re-privatisation.

Labour stepped up its attack as MPs threatened a new inquiry into revelations that Stagecoach and Virgin Trains will be allowed to cut short their East Coast franchise without paying money promised.

The Public Accounts Committee and Transport Select Committee are both poised to act as the row grows over Grayling’s decision to end the current London-to-Edinburgh franchise three years early in 2020.

And former minister Andrew Adonis, who heads the Government’s National Infrastructure Commission, on Tuesday dubbed the move “the biggest transport scandal since the collapse of Railtrack in 2001”.

The controversial decision was slipped out to MPs last month as part of a wider rail strategy that focused instead on re-opening rural routes axed in the 1970s.