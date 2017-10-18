Labour's Neil Coyle Asks If Universal Credit Roll-Out Has Been As Bad As Reviews Of Iain Duncan Smith's Book

Former work and pensions secretary and Universal Credit cheerleader Iain Duncan Smith ended up on the receiving end of some sharp comments in the Commons.

Labour MP Neil Coyle delivered a significant burn to the ex-Tory leader during a debate on the roll-out of the embattled benefits programme on Wednesday.

Referring to a book penned by IDS in 2003, titled The Devil’s Tune, Coyle said: “He seems to be accepting that universal support hasn’t worked for everyone, so does he agree that Universal Credit has been almost as bad for some of the people affected as online reviews of his novel; ‘frighteningly bad, rubbish, utter drivel, hilariously awful, and an outstanding compendium of bottom gravy’.”

The novel, which is currently selling for as little as 1p on Amazon, has attracted a plethora of scathing reviews, including: “A literary weapon of mass destruction” and “vanity publishing at its most irritating”.