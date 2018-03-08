Labour Response To Facebook Anti-Semitism 'Totally Inadequate', Campaigners Say

Labour’s response to Jeremy Corbyn’s participation in a Facebook group hosting anti-Semitic material is “totally inadequate”, campaigners say.

A spokesperson for the Labour leader promised a full investigation into the secret group, called Palestine Live, after its existence was unearthed by anti-Semitism campaigner David Collier.

Corbyn himself was a member of the circle - which cannot be discovered through normal Facebook searches thanks to its security settings - after being added by another participant.

HuffPost UK understands he left shortly after he became leader of the opposition in 2015, but two other Labour MPs - Clive Lewis and Chris Williamson - are believed to still be members.

Some of Palestine Live’s members shared anti-Semitic and white-supremacist content including Holocaust denial, 9/11 conspiracy theories, links to far-right websites, recommendations for books including Mein Kampf and a video by the Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, David Duke.

Although there is no suggestion Corbyn himself posted or shared offensive material, Collier’s report showed he had commented on a thread in which the term ‘Zio’ was used, and interacted with a group administrator who previously claimed Israel was responsible for the 9/11 terror attack.