Lady Gaga has announced that she’s pushing her entire European tour back, due to ongoing health concerns.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter page, Gaga told her fans that she would be postponing the European leg of her ‘Joanne’ world tour due to her illness.

Walter McBride via Getty Images Lady Gaga

Calling her continued health battles “complicated and difficult to explain”, she wrote: “Trauma and chronic pain… are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love most in the world: performing for my fans.

“I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

A further press release revealed that the “devastated” star would be “spending the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life”.

To my fans, I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/g2BmmSx02v — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2017

Fans with tickets for her scheduled European dates are encouraged to hold onto them for the time being, until it can be decided when the new shows will be scheduled.

The statement adds that the North American leg of her ‘Joanne’ tour, currently expected to kick off on 5 November, is thought to be going ahead as planned.

Gaga’s battle with fibromyalgia is expected to be feature heavily in her upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’, which debuts on the streaming service on Friday 22 September.

Lady Gaga Style Evolution