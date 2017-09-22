Ex-’EastEnders’ star Laila Morse has opened up about facing her health fears, revealing that she recently quit smoking at 50 years.
The actress was told that she had an increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke because of the habit and decided to quit immediately after finding out.
Discussing the decision with Hello!, she said: “I threw my cigarettes away after leaving the [doctor’s] surgery.
“I mean, I’ve been smoking for 50 years, but it frightened me so much I just stopped. I thought to myself, you either quit or die. So I quit.
“When I think of all the money I wasted, I wish I had done it years and years and years ago. It’s just a habit you do because other people are smoking.”
Laila is best-known for her role in ‘EastEnders’ and she last popped up in Walford in 2016.
Back in June, the actress admitted she wasn’t a big fan of the show anymore, but refused to rule out a return.
I still watch ’EastEnders’, but it feels like all fun has gone,” she said. “It used to make people laugh. It’s not like that any more, it’s just not got the kick in it that it used to have.”