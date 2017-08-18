Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant and ‘Holby City’ star Laila Rouass has assured her fans she’s safe, after being caught up in the Barcelona terror attack.
On Thursday evening (17 August), 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a van drove into a crowd of people on the popular tourist street, Las Ramblas, in the centre of Barcelona.
Laila told her Twitter followers that she had been “caught up in the middle of the attack”, revealing that she was “hiding in a restaurant freezer” near the scene to keep safe.
Over the course of the next few hours, she kept her fans updated in a string of Twitter posts, before eventually confirming that she was safe, specifically thanking the staff in the restaurant for maintaining peace throughout the incident.
Since the tragic incident, a number of stars have paid their respects, led by Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
David Beckham, Madonna and Davina McCall are also among the celebrities who have taken the opportunity to show their support for the city of Barcelona on social media, in the wake of the attack.
Two suspects have been arrested since the terrorist attack, though the driver of the van is still at large at the time of writing.
The Ramblas street quietly reopened on Friday (19 August), in what has been deemed a show of defiance.