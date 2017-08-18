Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant and ‘Holby City’ star Laila Rouass has assured her fans she’s safe, after being caught up in the Barcelona terror attack.

On Thursday evening (17 August), 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a van drove into a crowd of people on the popular tourist street, Las Ramblas, in the centre of Barcelona.

Laila told her Twitter followers that she had been “caught up in the middle of the attack”, revealing that she was “hiding in a restaurant freezer” near the scene to keep safe.