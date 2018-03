A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting fights back tears as she describes how feels lucky to be alive after a taxi driver rushed her to hospital.

Nurse Natalie Vanderstay, 43, was shot in the stomach as Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 more.

Vanderstay describes having to climb over bodies to reach safety as gunshots continued around her.