When you consider what today’s computers are capable of, it’s fairly mind-boggling to imagine what a computer would be like that’s 100,000 times faster.

Yet this could eventually become a possibility after researchers at the University of Michigan found a way to transport electrons without any of the barriers that you find in conventional electrically powered computers.

They’ve done it using ultrashort pulses of laser light, a breakthrough that could eventually herald the creation of computers capable of operating at speeds not thought possible.