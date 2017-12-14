Fusion has the potential to solve the energy crisis once and for all. By harnessing the same reaction that powers our own Sun we could create potentially limitless amounts of electricity without any of the harmful side-effects that come from burning fossil fuels. Traditionally though fusion reactions still produce small amounts of radioactive material and despite being ‘short-lived’ they can last for almost a century.

Corbis via Getty Images The high-powered Nova laser creates nuclear fusion inside its target chamber at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Now though Heinrich Hora, a physicist from the University of South Wales has developed a new way to harness the power of fusion without using any radioactive materials and without creating any radioactive waste whatsoever. How? Quite simply by using giant lasers. By firing two almost unimaginably powerful lasers you can compress the nuclei in a hydrogen-boron reaction that generates no neutrons and therefore, no radioactivity. In case you’re wondering why we haven’t done this before the reason has been that we simply didn’t have the ability to create lasers that were powerful enough. The numbers involved in creating this reaction are just staggering. The temperature needed to kickstart this reaction is around 3 billion degrees Celsius or around 200 times hotter than the Sun.

Regis Duvignau / Reuters The Megajoule Laser Project uses 176 lasers to create nuclear fusion

If that wasn’t enough the lasers would need to be fired in pulses that last just a trillionth of a second. Yet within that short amount of time the power of the last would be around a quadrillion watts. In addition to being a genuinely clean form of energy production the reaction doesn’t have to rely on driving a turbine and creates electricity that can be directly harvested. Of course the next step is turning all this into a reality, something that is closer to happening than you might think.