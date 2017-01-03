This Four-Year-Old Has Worked Out The Problem With Your New Year's Resolutions

The problem with New Year’s resolutions is – we struggle to keep them up past January.

So we should all take heed of this inspiring speech from a four-year-old girl, who has some wise words to share about how we can all make changes in our lives.

Laura goes by the nickname Olor on her YouTube channel, which is curated by her dad. She started her New Year’s message by saying: “I have a problem with New Year’s resolutions.

“Not because they often fail or because they’re too difficult, and not because I’m bad at them either.”

Laura goes on to explain she doesn’t like resolutions because: “people think it is the one time to change… but one decision isn’t going to do it.”

While reminding us all we “should probably get out of the house more”, Laura does have some words of reassurance: “Will you change? Maybe. But it will happen in thousands of little moments.”

We’re taking notes.