A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: “Darren McKie, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, was arrested in the early hours of Friday 29 September after the body of Leanne McKie was found in a lake at Poynton Park.

“He was subsequently charged with murder today and has been remanded in police custody to appear at South and East Cheshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

Earlier on Monday, police said they wanted to speak to a group of four people who walked past the lake off London Road North, Poynton, in the direction of Stockport at 12.15am on Friday.

Detectives said they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park between 11.30pm on September 28 and 3.30am the following day, and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or unusual.

They also reiterated their appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen the Wilmslow mother-of-three’s red Mini car, registration number DA12 DFO, during the afternoon of September 28 and into the early hours of September 29 to come forward.