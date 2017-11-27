The three children and two adults who died in a horrific car crash which left “complete carnage” on a suburban street have been named. People living close to where a stolen Renault Clio hit a tree on Stonegate Road, in the Meanwood area of Leeds, on Saturday night, described a terrible scene of bodies laid in the road and a vehicle reduced to a crumpled mess of metal barely recognisable as a car. A vigil was held opposite the tree late on Sunday night for the five people who died – named locally as brothers Ellis and Elliott Thornton, aged 12 and 15; Darnell Harte, 15, Anthoney Armour, 28, and Robbie Meerun, 24.

PA Wire/PA Images A woman at the scene of the crash in Stonegate Road, Leeds

Police said two of the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene and three died a short time later at hospital. One man who lives close to the crash site said: “It was unbelievable. “You couldn’t even recognise it as a car. It was just a crumpled mess.” His wife said: “There were bodies laid about, it was awful. It was as bad as that.” She added: “We were just sat here and we just heard an almighty crash. We sat here and thought ‘what the heck was that?’.”

PA Wire/PA Images Floral tributes at the scene

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said it was not possible to tell whether the dead and injured had been in the car or walking along the street at the time. Another woman said her husband ran up the road and could not believe what little was left of the car. She said: “It was just a lump of metal that was not recognisable as a car.”

All those who died were male, said officers, who confirmed two more 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody. One of these youths is understood to have been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, floral tributes to those who died began to accumulate opposite the tree. One tribute pinned to the flowers read: “Darnell (gone too soon). It just doesn’t make sense. Hope now you’re at some peace. Will remember you for your cheekiness.” One of the mothers of the deceased visited the scene of the crash on Sunday afternoon, clearly distressed and did not talk to waiting media. A police spokesman said officers were confronted by a scene of “complete carnage” when they arrived at the crash site.

SWNS Mourners bring floral tributes to the spot where five people lost their lives