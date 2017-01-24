A top dental lecturer was overheard having sex in his office while a colleague was trying to comfort a grieving student, a tribunal has been told.
Dr Alec High, 65, is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual activity in his office at the University of Leeds, despite being warned about his conduct.
A General Dental Council practice committee heard that between 2013 and 2015 at least four colleagues overheard his sexual liaisons, the Press Association reported.
High’s alleged dalliances are said to have continued for more than two years and to have carried on even though a senior colleague told him his behaviour was unacceptable.
The consultant, who specialises in the head and neck, is also accused of having lied to a university investigation into his activities.
High tried to convince staff that he was working at a hospital at the time it was claimed he was having sex with a woman in his office at the school of dentistry.
But it was later found his computer equipment was logged on and connected at the university’s Worsley building, where his office was based, the tribunal was told.
Dr High was charged before the committee with repeatedly engaging in sexual activity between January 1 2013 and March 11 2015, and again between 2pm and 3pm on March 12 2015.
He is also accused of “inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour”, and of giving a false account of where he was on March 12 2015, which is said to have amounted to “misleading and dishonest behaviour”.
The hearing continues.