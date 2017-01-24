A top dental lecturer was overheard having sex in his office while a colleague was trying to comfort a grieving student, a tribunal has been told.

Dr Alec High, 65, is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual activity in his office at the University of Leeds, despite being warned about his conduct.

A General Dental Council practice committee heard that between 2013 and 2015 at least four colleagues overheard his sexual liaisons, the Press Association reported.