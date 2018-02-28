Three men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the Hinckley Road explosion on Sunday which killed five people, Leicestershire Police said.

The human remains of five people have been recovered from the wreckage of a shop and flats above, but it may be some time before these can be formally identified, the force has said.

Police yesterday named five people missing since the explosion on Sunday night.

They are Mary Rajoobeer, 46, and her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, Leah Beth Reek, 18, who was Shane’s girlfriend, and Viktorija Ljevleva, 22.

The three arrested men comes East Anglia, the North West and the East Midlands.

In relation to the arrests, a Leicestershire Police statement said: