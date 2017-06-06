There’s no mistaking Lennon Gallagher’s pop star parentage in his new campaign shots for Topman. Not only has he inherited dad Liam Gallagher’s trademark brow, but he is also modelling wide-leg jeans and zip up tops straight out of the Britpop years. After making his runway debut at Topman Design’s AW17 show earlier this year, the 17-year-old has now become the face of the brands latest ‘Youth Clash’ collection. Speaking of his runway experience, Gallagher said: “I didn’t have enough time to get stressed. “I went to the casting the day before and they said to come the next morning at 11am. I was like… oh… ok. I have to come up with an excuse for school now! “I don’t have any rituals though apart from drinking a shit ton of coffee. But I was shitting bricks.”

Topman describes it’s ‘Youth Clash’ collection as merging punk, skate and sportswear and “focusing on individuality through styling”. “Across all trends this AW17 a key feature is the anti-fit, a change of direction from years previous that featured highly tailored garments to fit close to the body which has now changed for an oversized approach.”

Topman asked Gallagher about his fashion sense and musical allegiances: Your dad must have a pretty impressive wardrobe. Do you ever steal his clothes? All the time! When I’m at my dad’s I have to break into his wardrobe, it’s like Mission Impossible. Me and my younger brother will go try and check them out and he’ll be like, “don’t get into my fucking wardrobe!” He’s got some really cool adidas sneakers. My mum has really cool clothes too, and I have to admit I have nicked some of them before. Alongside my older brother’s too. I did a small shoot for ID magazine and they took some photos of me wearing my brother’s adidas jumper, and he messaged me from Abu Dhabi asking why the fuck I was wearing his clothes.

What’s your favourite current trend? I don’t think I know any! I transition through so many different styles, but at the minute I’ve been wearing a lot of skater clothes. I’ve been going to Slam City Skates a lot recently for a lot of Dickies and other brands. So are you attending a lot of drops? I’ve never been to a Supreme or Palace drop. I’ve got some friends who have camped outside the stores and stuff. What got me into skating was my mum, she showed me this documentary called ‘All This Mayhem’ about Tas and Ben Pappas. It was pretty fucking interesting. They dealt with drugs and stuff like that, it was so captivating.

Have you been given any advice on dealing with this new limelight you’re in? Not really. But Models One, the agency I’m with, offer a social media class to learn how to deal with that, which I do want to do eventually. It’s weird, I’m not sure how to deal with it. My mum and dad have kept me out of the spotlight for a lot of my younger life. But yeah, I do need to go talk to my agency before I say something fucking weird on Instagram. Leather jacket or tracksuit? Why not both? I mean, I do love myself a leather jacket. But on a Monday morning when I go to college it has to be tracksuits.

Favourite band? Fucking Nirvana man! I went through a massive grunge phase. They are definitely my number one, as well as Kurt Cobain’s early stuff like Fecal Matter. They’ve got some sick music. What new music are you listening to Rat Boy. He’s sick. I went to a few of his gigs up in Leeds a year and a half ago, but he only got big quite recently. My younger brother Gene is obsessed with him. He’s incredibly creative, he makes his own clothes and stickers, it’s fucking awesome. Best place to get a drink? * Looks sheepishly at his mum Patsy Kenist and puts on unconvincing tone * I am 17 so I wouldn’t know where to get a drink!

