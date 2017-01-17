An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who was found dead on a pathway in Rotherham.

The man, from Dinnington, was arrested on Monday and currently remains in custody as he is questioned by officers, South Yorkshire Police said.

At about 10.55am on Monday morning, police received reports that members of the public had found a body on a pathway, just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington.