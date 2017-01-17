An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who was found dead on a pathway in Rotherham.
The man, from Dinnington, was arrested on Monday and currently remains in custody as he is questioned by officers, South Yorkshire Police said.
At about 10.55am on Monday morning, police received reports that members of the public had found a body on a pathway, just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington.
While she has not yet been formally identified, she has been named on social media as 16-year-old Leonne Weeks.
Her uncle Danny Bowskill wrote on Facebook: “Rest in peace my wonderful niece never thought I would be writing this, but Leonne Weeks you were and still are loved by so many.
“I’ll be there for your mum and dad all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there.”
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us.
“We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I’d urge anyone who thinks they have any information, to please speak to an officer.”
If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of 16 January 2017.