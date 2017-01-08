The latest Saturday night ratings battle has been won by the BBC’s new show ‘Let It Shine’, which pulled in 400,000 more viewers than ‘The Voice UK’.

While each show’s various stars played down talk of a ratings battle, the broadcasters’ schedules meant they went head-to-head, and ‘Let It Shine’ triumphed, with an average of 6.3million viewers watching, according to figures from overnights.tv.

BBC Pictures Amber Riley, Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp are on the 'Let It Shine' panel

Meanwhile 5.9 million saw ITV’s new look ‘The Voice UK’ kick off, and there’s more bad news for the channel, as the numbers fall short of the figures previously achieved when the show was on BBC1.

In 2016, the series opener pulled in 7.1 million viewers, while in 2015, 8 million tuned in.

Ian West/PA Wire Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am will be coaching hopefuls on 'The Voice UK'

Gary Barlow previously asked critics to ignore ‘Let It Shine’ ratings, telling the BBC: “I think people are ingesting TV in a different way now. That old system of ratings shouldn’t really apply any more.”

Wonder if he’ll change his mind following the triumph?

Later in the week, ‘The Voice’ UK’ coach Sir Tom Jones dismissed talk of a rivalry during an interview with the Huffington Post UK, claiming that “there’s room for both shows”.

His fellow coach will.i.am wasn’t quite so diplomatic when asked the same question. See what he had to say below…

