The BBC has responded to a controversy that erupted after the most recent instalment of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, during which lyrics relating to LGBT+ empowerment were left out of a rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’.

On Saturday night (18 March), a handful of presenters from ‘The One Show’ teamed up to perform ‘Born This Way’, while showcasing an array of Lady Gaga’s most memorable looks.

But while the public voted them through to the live final next week, some viewers criticised the fact that the lyrics “no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life” were noticeably left out.