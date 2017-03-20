The BBC has responded to a controversy that erupted after the most recent instalment of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, during which lyrics relating to LGBT+ empowerment were left out of a rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’.
On Saturday night (18 March), a handful of presenters from ‘The One Show’ teamed up to perform ‘Born This Way’, while showcasing an array of Lady Gaga’s most memorable looks.
But while the public voted them through to the live final next week, some viewers criticised the fact that the lyrics “no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life” were noticeably left out.
The BBC has now responded to this backlash, insisting that the lyrics were cut purely for time reasons.
They said in an official statement: “‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga performed by ‘The One Show’ reporters on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ was shortened purely for length.
“It is standard procedure to edit down music tracks to fit into the running time of show.”
A similar controversy broke out following a version of the same song on another BBC show earlier this year, when the same lyrics were cut when a group performed ‘Born This Way’ on ‘Let It Shine’.
However, the ‘One Show’ team left in the refrain “don’t be a drag, don’t be a queen”, this was also cut when the song was performed on ‘Let It Shine’.
Saturday’s show also saw Alison Hammond putting her spin on Missy Elliott’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’, after which the judges decided to put her through to the live final.
See who comes out on top in this year’s ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ grand finale, airing on Saturday (25 March) on BBC One.