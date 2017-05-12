British Transport Police are investigating after an impatient biker was filmed in a terrifying near miss with a speeding train.

The man, wearing a cap, shorts and gilet was filmed heaving his bike over barriers, reportedly near North Sheen Station, in Richmond, London.

The man barged his way through level crossing gates before attempting to cross the path of an oncoming train.

He threw his hands up in exasperation as the South West service missed him by mere inches.

The video was shared by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, who is also a keen cyclist and helmet-cam recorder.

Vine posted a video of the near miss, writing: “Mate, the barrier is there for a reason”.