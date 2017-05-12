British Transport Police are investigating after an impatient biker was filmed in a terrifying near miss with a speeding train.
The man, wearing a cap, shorts and gilet was filmed heaving his bike over barriers, reportedly near North Sheen Station, in Richmond, London.
The man barged his way through level crossing gates before attempting to cross the path of an oncoming train.
He threw his hands up in exasperation as the South West service missed him by mere inches.
The video was shared by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, who is also a keen cyclist and helmet-cam recorder.
Vine posted a video of the near miss, writing: “Mate, the barrier is there for a reason”.
He added:
Other social media users blasted the man in the video, saying he had endangered himself but also others.
Although one person did note:
South West Trains assured worried viewers on Twitter that the video was being investigated by the British Transport Police.
The BTP later posted:
BTP later told HuffPost UK: “We are aware of a video on social media showing a man jumping over level crossing barriers in the down position, and are looking into this incident.
“The behaviour of this man is stupid and reckless. Jumping over a level crossing barrier is extremely dangerous. Trains travel at extraordinary speeds so before you have time to react, you may be struck and seriously injured or even killed.
“The barriers are down for a reason, please obey them and wait patiently. It could just save your life.
“Anyone with information on who this man is should send a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 290 of 11/05/2017.”