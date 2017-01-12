Lexus Has Designed A Luxury Sport Yacht And It's Absolutely Stunning

It’s quite a statement of intent: Lexus is considering a move into “new areas of lifestyle and recreation”, and it’s designed a concept speedboat to prove it.

While it might look like a computer generated image, the Sport Yacht Concept is very much real. It’s powered by twin V8 engines and is designed to carry six to eight people through the seas with all the grace of one of Lexus’s road cars.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the concept will go into production any time soon. Yoshihiro Sawa, Lexus’s vice president, said: “The effort is valuable to us as it stirs our creative energies and pushes our imagination to design and lifestyle possibilities outside of the automotive realm we know so well.”