All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    19/02/2017 11:38 GMT | Updated 19/02/2017 13:36 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017 Street Style: Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Bella Hadid's Runway Success

    🔥🔥🔥

    Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin just taught a masterclass in off-duty model street style.

    When you’ve spent the day being dressed by the likes of Donatella Versace it’s not easy to put together an evening look that is the pièce de résistance, but Hadid managed to do just that on Saturday 18 February.

    In keeping with the nineties trend seen on the Versus runway Hadid donned a Kangol cap, a sheer crop top and lace up trousers with a distressed hemline.

    Ricky Vigil via Getty Images

    Hadid chose to celebrate her runway success by joining Jenner and Baldwin for dinner at Asian restaurant Sexy Fish before heading to The Box night club.

    GORC via Getty Images
    GORC via Getty Images
    GOR via Getty Images

    Hadid’s Versus runway mates, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell, also joined the party, however Gigi Hadid didn’t make an appearance.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleModelsFashion WeekLondon Fashion Weekgigi hadidKendall Jennerbella hadidStreet Style

    Conversations