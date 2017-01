LG

What you’re looking at is LG’s brand-new soundbar, a single speaker unit that sits below your television and provides room-filling audio.

Now while we’re sure it’s a very good speaker (we haven’t tried it out yet) we do take some issue with LG’s choice of naming.

You see this is the LG SJ9 with 4K High Resolution Audio.

Immediately there’s a problem here. You see 4K is a term that we know well, it refers to a new type of television technology that offers a higher resolution screen to Full-HD TVs.

In this instance resolution means pixels, and the 4K means (roughly) the number of pixels that are on that screen.

There are no pixels in a speaker, because it’s a speaker, and so therefore doesn’t have a screen.

So to call a speaker 4K is at best confusing and at worst a bit shameless.

Now LG’s press release does provide some logic to its decision saying that 4K refers to the fact that the speaker is processing 4,000kbps (24bit x 96kHz x2ch).

Their maths is about as spot on as using 4K for TVs so we’ll give them credit for that but ultimately this just smacks a bit of trying to cash in on the latest TV trend.

