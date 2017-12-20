Liam Gallagher has hinted the unthinkable may have happened just in time for Christmas, appearing to reveal that he’s reconciled with brother, Noel.
Yes, after yet another year of sly comments, clunky put-downs and an exchange of jibes that ended with a concertgoer peeling a potato in front of Liam, it seems the duo might be able to sit down and enjoy the festive season together after all.
Liam revealed the news on Tuesday (21 December) night, when he took to Twitter to wish Noel - well, “Team NG” - a happy Christmas:
“I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tomorrow AS YOU WERE LG x,” he wrote.
Replying to a fan, he then stated he’s back in contact with his brother:
It’s been a bumper year for both Gallagher siblings, who each released albums at the tail-end of this year, and topped the charts in October and November, respectively.
Liam also delighted fans with his appearance on a Stand Up To Cancer ‘Gogglebox’ special, which saw him critique TV programmes alongside his son, Gene, and mother, Peggy.