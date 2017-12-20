Liam Gallagher has hinted the unthinkable may have happened just in time for Christmas, appearing to reveal that he’s reconciled with brother, Noel.

Yes, after yet another year of sly comments, clunky put-downs and an exchange of jibes that ended with a concertgoer peeling a potato in front of Liam, it seems the duo might be able to sit down and enjoy the festive season together after all.

Liam revealed the news on Tuesday (21 December) night, when he took to Twitter to wish Noel - well, “Team NG” - a happy Christmas: