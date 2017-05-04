Restaurant staff who put up a jokey sign inviting Liam Neeson to dine there for free got more than they bargained for when the star actually turned up at their door.
Staff at Big Star Sandwich shop in Vancouver, Canada, popped the chalkboard sign outside of their shop after they discovered the actor was filming in town.
When Neeson turned up there with some of his film crew, they were left beyond ecstatic.
“Holy f**k, it worked!” they wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of two members of staff with Neeson and the sign.
The shop has since dedicated a sandwich to the star, which is filled with “lots of beef, a one-two-punch of bacon and hickory sticks, and spice that’ll get revenge on you tomorrow”.
Next time Liam Neeson’s in your hometown, you know what to do.