Liam Payne Admits Cheryl Has Told Him Off For Oversharing About Their Relationship

Since getting together with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini last year, it’s fair to say that Liam Payne has been rather loose-lipped about their relationship in the press.

You know, like that time he told the world that she felt “massive” since giving birth to their son?

Or when he let slip that she’d tried to end their relationship in its early days over the phone, but he managed to “cling on”.

Or the infamous time he said he’d had “no complaints” from the former Girls Aloud singer about the size of his penis.

Aurelien Meunier via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam at an event last year

Well, given that Cheryl is a notoriously private person when it comes to what she shares with the press, we’ve often wondered what she thought about her new man blabbing about every little detail of their relationship.

It turns out, she’s not thrilled.

Liam. Even this is an overshare. Take the hint, man.

Cheryl and Liam were first rumoured to have got together last year, shortly after she split from restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

They’ve since welcomed a son, Bear Payne, into the world, who was born in March.

