Liam Payne Opens Up About His Lowest One Direction Moment

Being in One Direction wasn’t always a ball, as Liam Payne has revealed while opening up about one of the lowest moments he experienced while in the band.

Liam, who is currently getting to grips with life as a solo artist, has explained that at one point, what should have been a low-key night spending time with his mum and dad was ruined by a photographer.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Liam Payne

According to the Mirror, a “clumsy cameraman” accidentally knocked Liam’s mother, Karen, over and he is quoted as saying: “I just wanted a burger with my parents.

The singer isn’t the first former 1D star to lift the lid on the downsides of being in one of the world’s most succesful groups and back in 2016, Niall Horan was forced to speak out when he received a number of abusive messages.

″[They’re] saying things you wouldn’t even believe about me and my family,” he tweeted. “And saying the worst things ever about my little nephew. Thank god I’m not the kind of person who thinks into stuff like this.

“But I just think it’s crazy how we let people away with things like this.”

While Liam is still in the spotlight, he now spends a lot of quality time at home with his girlfriend Cheryl and their baby son, Bear.

His solo career has also got off to a strong start, with his debut single ‘Strip That Down’ recently becoming the best-selling of all the One Direction lad’s solo efforts.

