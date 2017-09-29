'Liar' Star Joanne Froggatt Promises 'Satisfying' End, Amid Series Two Reports

‘Liar’ star Joanne Froggatt has promised fans the drama will not end on a cliffhanger, despite a second series potentially being in the works.

The current run of the ITV thriller dropped a huge bombshell earlier this week, when it revealed Andrew Earlham is ‘the liar’, but threw up a load more questions as a result.

As the series enters its second half and further explores Andrew’s sexual assault of Laura, Joanne has insisted there will be a “satisfying conclusion”.