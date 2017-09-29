'Liar' Star Joanne Froggatt Promises 'Satisfying' End, Amid Series Two Reports

‘Liar’ star Joanne Froggatt has promised fans the drama will not end on a cliffhanger, despite a second series potentially being in the works.
The current run of the ITV thriller dropped a huge bombshell earlier this week, when it revealed Andrew Earlham is ‘the liar’, but threw up a load more questions as a result.
As the series enters its second half and further explores Andrew’s sexual assault of Laura, Joanne has insisted there will be a “satisfying conclusion”.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “It’s definitely a thriller that you can watch and get to the end and feel like you can pay back for your investment and time and emotion into this story.
“It’s not something that’s too open-ended - it’s a whole story, and a real roller coaster of a story.”
Last week, it was reported the show had been commissioned for a second series, following the success of the current run.
A source told The Sun: “The vision is already there for this to continue beyond series one.
“The hope was always that this show could become a major drama for ITV, and that looks to be happening.
“The wheels are already in motion for it to come back.”
Meanwhile, viewers have been sharing their theories of where they think the story could go in the next three episodes, also calling into question of some of the other characters’ involvement in Laura’s assault.
‘Liar’ continues on Monday (2 October) at 9pm on ITV.