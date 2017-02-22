Global Life Expectancy Set To Rise, 6 People Reveal Their Tips For Longevity

Global life expectancy is set to rise between now and 2030, according to a new study, with South Korean women predicted to be the first in the world to reach an average life expectancy above 90 years old.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the World Health Organisation analysed lifespans in 35 industrialised countries and predicted that life expectancy in the UK will go from 79 to 82 years old for men and from 83 to 85 years old for women.

In light of the study’s findings, here are six people’s top tips for living a long, happy and healthy life.