Global Life Expectancy Set To Rise, 6 People Reveal Their Tips For Longevity

Global life expectancy is set to rise between now and 2030, according to a new study, with South Korean women predicted to be the first in the world to reach an average life expectancy above 90 years old.
Researchers from Imperial College London and the World Health Organisation analysed lifespans in 35 industrialised countries and predicted that life expectancy in the UK will go from 79 to 82 years old for men and from 83 to 85 years old for women.
In light of the study’s findings, here are six people’s top tips for living a long, happy and healthy life.
Earlier this year, Charlie Matthews celebrated his 100th birthday and credited red wine as the secret to his longevity.
He said: “Red wine – plenty of it has helped me live to be 100.”
Misao Okawa was a Japanese supercentenarian who was the world's oldest living person from June 2013 until her death on 1 April 2015.
When she celebrated her 116th birthday on 5 March 2014, she shared her secret to living a long life. “Eat and sleep and you will live a long time,”
she told The Telegraph. “You have to learn to relax.”
In 2014, Sam Heggessey was hailed as 'Britain’s oldest gym buff' at the ripe old age of 100.
At the time, he shared his secret to a long life: yoga
, Pilates
and Tai Chi once a week and drinking half a glass of champagne each week.
A centenarian who claims to be the 'world’s oldest man' has reportedly celebrated his 146th birthday.
According to his ID card, Mbah Gotho, from Indonesia, was born on 31 December 1870.
The great-grandfather said the key to long life is “patience”.
The pair have spent a whole century together after being born 25 minutes apart on November 20 1916 - they even live together in Stourport, Worcester.
The duo put their milestone birthday, on November 2015, down to "hard work and good food".
Jessie Gallan turned 109 at the beginning of last year and revealed the secret to her long life was exercise, eating plenty of porridge and steering clear of men.
She said: “My secret to a long life has been staying away from men. They’re just more trouble than they’re worth. I also made sure that I got plenty of exercise, ate a nice warm bowl of porridge every morning and have never gotten married."