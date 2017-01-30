The researchers suggested LRE may occur because certain parts of the brain that stores memories are among the last to shut down when the body is close to death.

Those involved in the study shared accounts of seeing events from their lives flash before them, but the events rarely occurred in chronological order.

Scientists have analysed accounts from people who have had near death experiences and identified “life review experience” (LRE) as a trend.

Fictional characters will often describe seeing their lives “flash before their eyes” when close to death, but this experience could actually be a reality.

The researchers, from Hadassah University in Jerusalem, asked more than 200 people about their encounter of LRE, then analysed seven of these responses in depth.

One common theme was that the individual lost all sense of time when viewing life events.

According to The Telegraph, one participant involved in the study wrote: “There is not a linear progression, there is lack of time limits... It was like being there for centuries. I was not in time/space so this question also feels impossible to answer.

“A moment, and a thousand years... both and neither. It all happened at once, or some experiences within my near death experience were going on at the same time as others, though my human mind separates them into different events.”

Another experience commonly reported was feeling the pain of others. One participant described being able to see their father’s childhood and previously undisclosed pain. Another said they could sense pain and sadness from the people in the room with them when they were close to death.

The researchers identified that parts of the brain known to store memories - such as the prefrontal, medial temporal and parietal cortices - will continue to function for longer than other parts of the brain after serious injury.

That’s because these parts of the brain are not immediately affected by oxygen and blood loss.

As a result, the scientists concluded that these parts of the brain could be responsible for LRE and other characteristics of near death experiences.

The study concluded that “psychological and physiological stress” could lead to such experiences when a person is close to death.

“Re-experiencing one’s own life events, so-called LRE, is a phenomenon with well-defined characteristics, and its subcomponents may be also evident in healthy people,” the authors wrote.

“This suggests that a representation of life events as a continuum exists in the cognitive system, and maybe further expressed in extreme conditions of psychological and physiological stress.”