Lily Allen Hits Out At Piers Morgan In Defence Of Denise Welch, Amid Mental Health Row

Getty/PA Lily Allen, Denise Welch and Piers Morgan

His tweet caught the attention of Lily, who called out his hypocrisy, claiming he had built a career on “using other people’s names”. “Lol, that you think you’re so press worthy,” she tweeted. “I can think of a billion other ways @RealDeniseWelch could drum up some interest if she was that way inclined. Her incredibly successful son being one of them. “And anyway form someone who’s entire career is based on using other people’s names and experiences bring in the bacon. This is a bit, meh [sic].” ″ # teamdenise,” she added.

I’ve noticed Ms Welch does this whenever she hasn’t been in the papers for a while. And it’s been a while... https://t.co/Tfvkb6WL1r — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 23, 2017

Lol, that you think you’re so press worthy. I️ can think of a billion other ways @RealDeniseWelch could drum up some interest if she was that way inclined. Her incredibly successful son being one of them. Looking forward to Leveson part deux. Times ticking ⏰🕰⏱ https://t.co/7QO1dKn6N0 — Lily (@lilyallen) November 23, 2017

And anyway form someone who’s entire career is based on using other people’s names and experiences bring in the bacon. This is a bit , meh. #teamdenise https://t.co/7QO1dKn6N0 — Lily (@lilyallen) November 23, 2017

It was not long before Piers responded, tweeting a picture of them together where Lily gestured to his crotch. “Morning @ lilyallen. I preferred you when you just harassed me in the flesh,” he wrote. Lily and Denise are yet to respond to him.

Morning @lilyallen.

I preferred you when you just harassed me in the flesh. pic.twitter.com/YYVwPCAcvA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 23, 2017

Denise’s fresh comments on Piers came as she discussed Piers blocking her on Twitter earlier this year when they clashed over Will Young. Following the singer’s admission he had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, Piers claimed he was suffering with a case of “WNTS - Whiny Needy Twerp Syndrome”. Addressing the matter again on ‘BUILD’, Denise said: “Piers Morgan, as far as I know, does not suffer from depression, is not married to someone [who does], his children don’t have it and he is not medically qualified in a psychiatric department to comment on whether the fuck Will Young has any kind of mental health condition at all. “What he did in that one tweet was... shut all those people down who don’t have a voice. “He has six million Twitter followers and it’s outrageous.”