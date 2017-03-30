Linda Robson may have given ‘Loose Women’ its most embarrassing overshare ever, in Wednesday’s (29 March) live show.
Allow us to set the scene.
The ‘Birds Of A Feather’ star had been travelling from Manchester to London with co-presenter Andrea McLean to do some filming with the rest of the ‘Loose Women’ crew.
Upon receiving nature’s call, she decided to make a trip to the lavatory on board her train, which is where our tale begins.
As Linda herself explained: “So I go in there, pressed all the buttons, locked all the doors, sat on the toilet seat… and then it kept going, ‘the toilet door is not locked’.
“So mid-stream, I jumped up, panicked, went to press the lock on the door, pressed ‘open’, the door opened…
“I’m standing with my knickers round my ankles, the ticket man’s standing there with his hands in front of his face. And I started laughing - there was a mess all over the floor and everything.
“So I then had to go back, sort myself out, pull my trousers up, I come out, and Andrea and the ‘Loose Women’ team were sitting there laughing, they’d heard and seen everything.”
Linda then admitted it had been “the most embarrassing thing ever”, but conceded: “I have to admit I couldn’t stop laughing. The poor ticket man.”
Well… there’s nothing really we can add to that is there? Wow.
Linda isn’t the only of the ‘Loose Women’ team to endure an embarrassing moment this week, after anchor Ruth Langsford suffered a mortifying (and explicit) social media fail.
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV.