It was looking more and more as though Roz Huntley was one step ahead of AC-12 at every turn, even cheekily inviting undercover Kate Fleming to join her team in this week’s episode, but that wasn’t the biggest upset. Because, after last night’s big twist, we must nervously ask...

Wow. ‘Line of Duty’ has reached this series’ halfway-point and already left its viewers in a bedraggled state, that I’m not sure three more episodes is going to have the time to repair.

1. Is this the end of Steve Arnott? He went to question Roz Huntley’s husband Nick, and through a disastrous chain of phone-tag, didn’t get the messages from his AC-12 colleagues that he was dealing with potentially a very dangerous person. Next thing we knew, Steve was being bashed to the ground by a balaclava-ed, baseball-batted assailant and left for dead on the stairs. If that really is the end of Steve Arnott, well, that’s a game-changer for the series...

2. Would a policeman really have given away as much evidence on the phone as Steve did to Nick Huntley on his way there? It gave the man on the other end all sorts of chances to prepare his story, run away, or worse, as we saw.

3. One final question, though - was it really Nick Huntley who attacked him? We know Steve was heading to the 5th floor, but it was on the 3rd floor that the doors opened and he was attacked. An extra twist here?

4. Until then, the biggest shock of the night was seeing Huntley systematically put Hana Resnikova in the frame for Tim Ifield’s murder - will she succeed? Even the ice-cool Chief Inspector seemed temporarily shocked by how easily she did it.

5. We know that Roz Huntley tampered with the evidence on Leoni Collisdale’s body, ie framing Tim Ifield, but why would she want to do that? And did she have anything to do with those body parts being found the day after Tim’s murder? We know she had the tools…