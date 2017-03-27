‘Line of Duty’ returned to our screens last night, with a much bigger audience courtesy of its move to BBC One, and an even more explosive debut episode than in previous outings, and yes, that’s saying something.

DO NOT READ ON UNTIL YOU’VE WATCHED EPISODE ONE OF THE NEW SERIES!

While we’re still recovering from the last 30 seconds of Episode 1, there are already many lines of inquiry we should start to pursue. Namely...

1. Surely the biggest question of all already… is the strange behaviour of Tim Ifield, following his unfortunate kitchen enocounter with his boss, DCI Roz Huntley, namely adorning himself with a balaclava, just like the suspect in their controversial investigation Operation Trapdoor? Clearly it’s being hinted that Timid Tim could actually be the suspect, in which case, why would he draw attention to the “forensic concerns” around safely bagged suspect Michael Farmer?

2. And why would he go whistle-blowing all the way to AC-12 and fellow whistleblower Steve Arnott?