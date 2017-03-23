‘Line of Duty’ returns for its fourth series this Sunday evening, which means a reunion for AC-12 in what is, arguably, the finest, most suspenseful, crime drama on British television. The show, penned by Jed Mercurio (’Cardiac Arrest’, ‘The Grimleys’, ‘Bodies’) has been such a hit on its original home of BBC Two, that it’s now being moved to the flagship slot of Sunday night, BBC One. For Martin Compston, who returns as DS Steve Arnott, this isn’t the only change. His character faces a fresh challenge this time around, with his newly-promoted colleague, Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). “He does have something to prove now he and Kate are on a level pegging. He was senior to her before, but that’s all going to change. They’ve always been there for each other at the big moments, but there is definitely a rivalry during the day-to-day stuff.”

BBC Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) is the subject of AC-12's new investigation

That “day-to-day” business has included uncovering one of their own anti-corruption unit as a master informer ‘The Caddy’, Arnott being investigated himself, and facing the disapproval of his boss Superintendent Hastings (the wonderful Adrian Dunbar) when he crossed the professional line with a former investigation subject, Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes). What will they have to face this time? “This series will be focusing on forensics and dealing with a whistleblower,” says Martin, being very careful not to give too much away. “There’ll be the usual twists and turns, and a couple of the interview scenes for which we have become known. Fans have come to expect those scenes, so we don’t want to let them down.” How does this series antagonist, DCI Roz Huntley, compare with previous Nemeses? “Well, I loved Daniel Mays as Danny Waldron, and Lindsay Denton outfoxed us twice, so she’s set a high bar, but we do have another good one this time. Thandie Newton is a worthwhile adversary.” Despite there being no actual AC-12 in real life, contrary to what many viewers believe, Jed Mercurio’s attention to detail has meant many police officers watch the show with great interest. Martin believes it’s a pretty balanced view of the force on show.

Stefan Sieller Martin doesn't worry about typecasting with a show of this quality to his name