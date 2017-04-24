SPOILER ALERT! Do not read on if you have not watched the latest episode of ‘Line Of Duty’!

As ‘Line Of Duty’ reached its penultimate episode on Sunday (23 April), the net closed in on recent amputee DCI Roz Huntley, only for her to blow the case wide open again by getting her husband arrested for the murder of Tim Ifield.

But with 60 action-packed minutes still left to go, fans are speculating about what conclusion the series will reach, with theories floating about left, right and centre on who balaclava man is and what Roz’s link to him may be.

At the moment, the people of Twitter are overwhelmingly pointing the finger of blame at dodgy solicitor Jimmy Lakewell: