Linkin Park Launch Suicide Prevention Website In Tribute To Singer Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have launched a suicide prevention website, in tribute to their late singer Chester Bennington.

When the news broke, fans and musicians alike rushed to pay tribute and the website - which you can visit here - features many of the condolence messages that have been posted online.

It also lists phone numbers and websites for anyone who needs support, or wants to seek advice for a friend or family member.

Linkin Park were midway through their One More Light world tour when Chester took his life, and they also recently filmed a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment, which is yet to air.

Chester’s bandmates have since postponed the US leg of the tour, which was due to start next week.

Chester was married to Talinda Bentley at the time of his death. He is survived by his six children ― son Jaime with Elka Brand (he also adopted her son Isaiah), son Draven Sebastian with his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit, and son Tyler Lee and twin daughters Lily and Lila with Talinda.

Useful websites and helplines: Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk

