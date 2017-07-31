Sir Ian Botham got himself into a bit of a flap live on air while discussing his plans to combat food poverty by donating birds from his shooting estates to the poor.

The former England cricket captain was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about his scheme to give 10,000 pheasants and partridges to the County Food Trust where the birds will be turned into casseroles and curries, respectively, and distributed through charities.

But things got heated when presenter Rachel Burden raised the controversial topic of shooting birds for sport and suggested that could be a reason for people to have a problem with his plans.

Botham then went on the defensive, interrupting and laughing at the host and ultimately accusing her of having an “agenda”.

Here’s a little taster of how it went: