‘Little Boy Blue’ actress Sinead Keenan has praised the parents of Rhys Jones, whose story will be told in the four-part drama that begins on Monday (24 April).
Rhys, was just 11 years old when he was murdered in 2007, after he was caught in the crossfire between two gangs in Liverpool.
The drama will depict the police’s search for the truth about the tragic killing.
Speaking on ‘Good Morning Britain’, Sinead - who plays Rhys’s mum, Melanie - explained that his family have been involved in the creation of the drama and invited her to their home, along with her co-star Brian F. O’Byrne, who plays Rhys’s dad Stephen.
She said: “We did [visit them], Brian who plays Rhys’s dad, the writer and the producer, we went to Liverpool and spent a couple of hours in their house.
“They were very kind, welcoming people, very honest, there was very little censorship in terms of what they said about Rhys and what they went through.
“They have seen all four episodes.”
When Piers Morgan then asked if the family were “happy that it [the events] have been faithfully recounted”, Sinead replied: “Happy is not the right word, but yes.”
Jeff Pope, who penned the series, also appeared on ‘This Morning’ to discuss the involvement of Rhys’s family.
He told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “It wouldn’t have happened unless they wanted it to happen. They were so open, they wanted this.
“They wanted to honour Rhys and they wanted people to understand what happened. How close they came to getting away with it.”