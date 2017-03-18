9 hours later ❤️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Rumours first began circulating about Jesy and Chris’s relationship after they looked very cosy in a snap taken at the Brit Awards, which saw Little Mix winning their first ever gong for Best British Single. Since then, they’ve done little to downplay the speculation, with the rumour mill going into overdrive last week, when Chris referred to Jesy as “my girl” in an Instagram comment. Chris first joined ‘TOWIE’ last year, alongside his brother, Jon Clark, who previously made a name for himself among reality TV fans on the first series of ‘Love Island’ on ITV2.

Jesy’s post marks the second time in a week that she’s used her social media account to silence rumours about her personal life. Days prior, she’d written a lengthy statement addressing rumours she was engaged in a feud with bandmate Perrie Edwards, after she was cropped out of a photo of the group.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Jesy Nelson at the Brit Awards

Insisting they were still BFFs, Jesy wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them hugging: “There never has been and never will be a feud between my Perrie winkle and me! “I didn’t like the one poxy picture of myself so I asked Pez to crop me out and like a good friend she did and for some strange reason there has now been a story created that me and my Pez hate each other... biggest load of bullshitt I’ve ever heard!”

Little Mix are currently still enjoying the success of their fourth album, ‘Glory Days’, and recently released the third single from the collection, ‘No More Sad Songs’.