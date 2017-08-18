All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/08/2017 12:14 BST

    Little Mix Leave Georgia Kousoulou Unimpressed With ‘Everything £5’ Advert Spoof

    'This jar of cookies? Five pounds.'

    Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has left Georgia Kousoulou unimpressed, by making a spoof of her infamous ‘Everything 5 Pounds’ advert.

    The ‘TOWIE’ cast member appears in a TV commercial for the website, which - as the name quite clearly states - sells all of its stock for a fiver.

    Back in July, Leigh-Anne spent a few minutes making a parody of the ad which - no disrespect to Georgia - is pretty funny.

    A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

    However, the reality TV personality was not impressed, and recently commented on the Instagram video to make her thoughts on Leigh-Anne’s joke crystal clear.

    “I’m shocked and upset to see you have used your social media to made a video mocking the advert I did,” she wrote. “I’m honestly shocked to see this… I have always been a fan of Little Mix & part of that is because you always talk about ‘empowering women’ not mocking them & bringing them down.

    “You are the last group of girls I would have ever imagined mocking a girl for trying to make a living.” [sic]

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Georgia Kousoulou

    Georgia’s comment has sparked hundreds of responses from Little Mix fans, with many (unsurprisingly) defending Leigh-Anne’s spoof clip.

    Leigh anne is a fan of ’TOWIE ’and if she knew It would hurt u like this then she wouldn’t have done it,” writes one, while another has posted: “I have always thought you was pretty sound but reacting like this just is seriously over the top!” [sic]

    This isn’t the first time the worlds of Little Mix and ‘TOWIE’ have collided, as Jesy Nelson previously had a romance with cast member Chris Clark.

    That didn’t end too well either though, as their three-month romance came to an end earlier this year, amid reports that he dumped her via text.

