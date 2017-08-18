Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has left Georgia Kousoulou unimpressed, by making a spoof of her infamous ‘Everything 5 Pounds’ advert. The ‘TOWIE’ cast member appears in a TV commercial for the website, which - as the name quite clearly states - sells all of its stock for a fiver. Back in July, Leigh-Anne spent a few minutes making a parody of the ad which - no disrespect to Georgia - is pretty funny.

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

However, the reality TV personality was not impressed, and recently commented on the Instagram video to make her thoughts on Leigh-Anne’s joke crystal clear. “I’m shocked and upset to see you have used your social media to made a video mocking the advert I did,” she wrote. “I’m honestly shocked to see this… I have always been a fan of Little Mix & part of that is because you always talk about ‘empowering women’ not mocking them & bringing them down. “You are the last group of girls I would have ever imagined mocking a girl for trying to make a living.” [sic]

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Georgia Kousoulou